Falling Airplane Part Nearly Kills Officer at Maine State Capitol

Craig Donahue, a screener at the building, was walking in about seven feet away from where the hefty part fell

By Asher Klein

An aircraft part that crashed to the ground outside the capitol building of Maine in August on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
An airplane part fell out of the sky and crashed to the ground just outside of the Maine State Capitol building last week, narrowly missing a police officer, officials said Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the 6 to 7 lb. part to fall, according to Maine's Bureau of Capitol Police, but it appears to be from an airliner flying over the state from abroad.

No one was hurt when the sleeve-like object smashed into the ground outside the main entrance of the Capitol Friday about 12:30 p.m., police said. But Craig Donahue, a screener at the building, was walking in about seven feet away from where the part fell.

Two other people nearby saw what happened, police said. Officials immediately notified the FAA and the Augusta State Airport.

"The FAA has launched an investigation while attempting to locate the source of the part which is likely from a large airliner on an international route," police said in a statement. "The FAA made awareness notifications to flights that were over the Capitol area at the time. The source remains unknown and under FAA investigation."

