Cape Cod

Worker seriously hurt by electric shock at Falmouth construction site

The worker was conscious but had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of his traumatic injuries, fire officials said

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a construction accident in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Falmouth Fire Rescue Department

A construction worker was seriously hurt by an electric shock at a site in Falmouth, Massachusetts, Wednesday, fire officials said.

The shock was delivered when a steel beam touched overhead electrical wires at an under-construction building on Main Street about 2 p.m., according to the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department.

The worker was conscious but had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of his traumatic injuries, fire officials said. They didn't have his latest condition as of Wednesday evening.

Police, Falmouth Inspectional Services, Eversource and OSHA were investigating what happened.

More Falmouth news

Falmouth Oct 23

Pedestrian critically injured in Cape Cod crash

Falmouth Jun 18

Fire destroys home in Falmouth

Falmouth Feb 2

2 workers seriously injured by falling wall at Cape Cod construction site

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsFalmouth
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us