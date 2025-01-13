Falmouth

Man struck and killed by vehicle in Falmouth

The 73-year-old victim was hit at the intersection of Gifford Street and Dillingham Avenue, Falmouth police said

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Falmouth on Sunday, according to police. 

The 73-year-old victim was hit at the intersection of Gifford Street and Dillingham Avenue, Falmouth police said. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.  

The driver stayed at the scene, according to police, and at this time no charges have been filed.  

The crash remains under investigation by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council's Accident Reconstruction Team and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

More details were not immediately available.

