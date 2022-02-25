Local

Falmouth Man Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Woman

A 54-year-old woman from Middleboro was Med Flighted to a Boston area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries

By Staff Reports

A 58-year-old man accidentally shot a 54-year-old woman in the chest Thursday night in Falmouth, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Falmouth police and fire were called to 33 Shore St. at 10:40 p.m. Thursday for a report that a person had been shot following an accidental discharge of a firearm. First responders found a man and a woman inside of the home when they arrived on scene.

The victim, a woman from Middleboro, was found with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was treated at the scene and then taken by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

William Niemeyer, of Falmouth, was arrested at the scene and charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possessing a large capacity firearm and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

This incident is under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department Detective Division and the Barnstable County Sheriffs Officer Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

