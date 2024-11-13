Driver critically hurt in crash during police chase in Falmouth, police say

A driver is in critical condition after crashing their pickup truck during a police chase on Cape Cod Tuesday night, police said.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital after the crash on Old Barnstable Road at Hayway Road in Falmouth, local police said.

The incident began at 10:05 p.m. when an officer saw the GMC Sierra with a headlight out on Old Barnstable Road near Backus River Road and tried to pull it over, police said.

The truck sped off, ignoring traffic signals before losing control and crashing off the road and into a large tree, according to police. They didn't identify the driver.

The incident is under investigation, with assistance from the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations.