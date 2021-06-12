Falmouth Police Look to ID Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl

Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts are asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of trying to kidnap a teenage girl.
According to police, the 16-year-old girl was walking home shortly on Clinton Avenue after 10:30p.m. on Friday when a man driving a black SUV attempted to abduct her.
Police have described the suspect as an overweight White male, between 40 and 50 years old, with short balding hair. Police say he had a deep voice. He was reportedly wearing a black shirt and dark colored pants.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Falmouth Police.