Cape Cod

Falmouth police seek missing man last seen in April

Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, said Wednesday that Michael Bolina, also known as Michael Boling, had not been seen since late April and was reported missing in late May

By Mike Pescaro

Falmouth Police Department

Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a man who has not been seen since late April.

The Falmouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday that 53-year-old Michael Bolina, also known as Michael Boling, had been reported missing in late May.

Bolina, who has ties to Falmouth and North Carolina, is described as being a 5'11, 135-pound white man with blue eyes and brown hair. Police shared a photo of him.

"Unsuccessful efforts to locate Mr. Bolina have been based on information that was provided to investigators," police wrote in the Facebook post.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.

On Monday morning, Falmouth police said in another Facebook post they were searching the Old Barnstable Road area for a missing person. That afternoon, police updated that post, removing any reference to a missing person search and acknowledging a heavy police presence in the area.

"There is no danger to the public," the edited post read. "We will update you when more information is available."

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Falmouth Police Department to ask whether Monday's search was related to Bolina, but has not yet heard back.

More Cape Cod news

Cape Cod 2 hours ago

Bride shares magic of butterfly release at Cape Cod wedding

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Great white sharks spotted off multiple Cape Cod beaches ahead of 4th of July weekend

This article tagged under:

Cape Cod
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us