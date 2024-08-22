‘False fall' finale: Boston returns to summer weather this weekend

What a great few days it’s been with low humidity instead of sweltering summer air. The dry days get drier with high pressure overhead through the weekend, but temperatures do warm closer to seasonal norms.

After a chilly morning in the 50s, we’re back near 75 degrees for a high temperature Thursday afternoon. There’s partly cloudy conditions expected. Evening plans will feature dry skies.

Thursday night is milder and slightly warmer than previous, near 59 degrees.

Friday marks the return of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Dewpoints are still comfortable in the low 50s, and that’ll remain the case for the weekend. We will see a warmer weekend, though, with highs above 80 degrees both days. It’s enjoyable, too, with rain-free skies. This has only been the case for three weekends since the start of the summer.

The rain will return for a bit on Monday and Tuesday, bringing nearly an inch or so in most locations. Its timing is optimal during the work week, which will be just enough for lawns after the dry stretch.