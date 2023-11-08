Famed Brooklyn bakery opens first Boston location, 2 more on the way

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Late last year, it was reported that a Brooklyn bakery was planning to open on the Boston waterfront, and now we have learned that another outlet of the bakery has come to the local area as the Boston shop prepares to open--and a third is on its way as well.

According to a press release, Mia's Bakery is now open for dine in and takeout at The Street Chestnut Hill, with its first shop outside of New York City offering a variety of cakes, pies, cupcakes, and more. The press release adds that the Seaport District outlet, which was first mentioned here in December of 2022, plans to open within The Superette sometime this month, and another shop will soon come to the Derby Street Shops in Hingham.

The address for the new location of Mia's Bakery at The Street Chestnut Hill is 33 Boylston Street (Suite 4940), Chestnut Hill, MA, 02467. The website for the business can be found at https://miasbrooklyn.com/

