Families Celebrate Mother's Day In-Person as Covid-19 Restrictions Loosen

Thanks to beautiful weather and the Covid-19 vaccine, many families were able to celebrate Mother’s Day in-person in Boston’s North End on Sunday.
“It’s really great. We missed last year because of COVID, but a couple of years before this was sort of a tradition that we were starting,” said one person.
In 2020, many families were not able to celebrate together due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Local
“Last year we just had a cookout, stayed by the house because of COVID. But to be out and about with people, happy and vaccinated, it just feels a lot more safe,” said another person.
The celebrations come as the state gets ready to move into Phase 4, Step 2 of the plan to reopen Massachusetts. Starting Monday, walk-in vaccine appointments will be available to residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
As of Sunday, more than 2.9 million people have been fully immunized in the Bay State.