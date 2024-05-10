Families displaced by Randolph fire receive donated supplies

Residents displaced by a fire last month in Randolph, Massachusetts, received help on Friday.

The fire on April 28 prompted evacuations from an apartment complex on Bridle Path Circle, leaving 80 people without a home.

The Cut Fire Fund, a nonprofit set up to help first responders and families affected by fire, donated supplies Friday in what it says was its biggest drop-off yet.

"To date the largest group we had shopped for was 9," Haley Cutter, one of the nonprofit's founders, wrote on social media.

Cutter went on to say the group collected supplies for 21 displaced people under 19 years old.

The Cutter family lost their Hingham home to a fire in 2022. Inspired by the community support that followed, they created The Cut Fire Fund.

"It was so important to try to find ways to help other families, the way we got helped," Patrick Cutter told NBC10 Boston last year.