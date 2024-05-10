Randolph

Families displaced by Randolph fire receive donated supplies

The Cut Fire Fund dropped off donations to residents of a building that burned last month in Randolph, Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents displaced by a fire last month in Randolph, Massachusetts, received help on Friday.

The fire on April 28 prompted evacuations from an apartment complex on Bridle Path Circle, leaving 80 people without a home.

The Cut Fire Fund, a nonprofit set up to help first responders and families affected by fire, donated supplies Friday in what it says was its biggest drop-off yet.

Dozens of residents were displaced by a massive fire in Randolph, Massachusetts.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"To date the largest group we had shopped for was 9," Haley Cutter, one of the nonprofit's founders, wrote on social media.

Cutter went on to say the group collected supplies for 21 displaced people under 19 years old.

Local

Nick Goss 25 mins ago

Report: NHL told Bruins, Panthers their series will be ‘heavily scrutinized'

Boston 53 mins ago

Boston rolling out loading zones in hopes to ease delivery driver congestion

The Cutter family lost their Hingham home to a fire in 2022. Inspired by the community support that followed, they created The Cut Fire Fund.

"It was so important to try to find ways to help other families, the way we got helped," Patrick Cutter told NBC10 Boston last year.

This article tagged under:

Randolph
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us