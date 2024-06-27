Norfolk

Families move into shelter at former prison in Norfolk

Between 20 and 25 families arrived Wednesday at the decommissioned Bay State Correctional Center in Norfolk, Massachusetts, the site of a new emergency shelter

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new emergency shelter at a former prison in Norfolk, Massachusetts, is now open to more than two dozen families.

The first 20 to 25 families, many of them migrants, moved into the shelter at the decommissioned Bay State Correctional Center Wednesday afternoon, Norfolk Select Board Chairman Jim Lehan told NBC10 Boston.

The facility will house up to 140 families, or 450 people in total, who qualify for emergency assistance.

The decision sparked controversy in Norfolk, with protesters holding signs objecting to the move Wednesday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on the shelter crisis in Massachusetts

Immigration 13 hours ago

Upon arrival: Migrants in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Jun 25

‘Our shelters are full': Gov. Healey sends Mass. officials to southern border

This article tagged under:

Norfolk
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us