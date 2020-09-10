Families of Fallen Soldiers Decry Trump's ‘Hateful Words'

Families of two Massachusetts soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice are speaking out against remarks President Donald Trump allegedly made about fallen military members.

"Our adult children died as heroes, as true patriots," said Gold Star father Joe Desiato.

His son, Lance Corporal Travis Desiato, and fellow Bedford native Private First Class John Hart, were killed fighting for the U.S. in Iraq.

Both of their Gold Star families are sharing their pain and anger after a report by The Atlantic that Trump called Americans who died in war "losers" and "suckers."

"Think of what his ugly words signal to the next generations," said Hart's mother, Alma Hart.

John Hart was only 20 when he was killed in 2003.

"It's up to us to ensure that those who follow after him in the coming years and enlist in our service know that there is an honorable and grateful country willing to support them," said his father, Brian Hart.

Travis Desiato was just a year out of Bedford High School when he died in 2004 at age 19.

"When soldiers returned from Vietnam and were met with a lack of respect and appreciation, we swore never again," said Joe Desiato. "But here we are with those hateful words – 'losers' and 'suckers.'"

Trump has denied using such language.

But Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., an Iraq War veteran and a former Democratic presidential hopeful, says the comments call into question whether Trump truly comprehends his role as commander in chief.

"Donald Trump doesn't get that at all," Moulton said. "He does not understand what it means to serve your country, he thinks you're a sucker if you do."

The Gold Star families say all they're asking for is respect for their sons' sacrifice.