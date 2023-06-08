Family asks for return of stolen statue containing ashes of dad and grandfather

A family in South Boston is asking for the public's help in finding a sentimental statue they say was stolen from their yard.

According to Jessyca Dolyle, her late father, Dan Doyle, painted the Charlie Chaplin statue before his passing in 2018.

Both her father's and grandfather's ashes were stored inside.

"Remembering when he originally painted the statue was one of my most prominent memories when I visited," said Doyle. "It means a lot to me. It means -- kind of like my dad never left, he's always watching over me."

Courtesy The ashes of Dan Doyle and his father were both inside the statue that was stolen

Dolye said she believes the statue was taken over the weekend from their Story Street home.

Due to its weight, she believes it was either carried by one person into a vehicle, or taken by at least two individuals.

"We have a lot of different family members within Southie who would drive by and see the little statue and say a prayer or think of my dad. And now it's gone," she said.

The family told NBC10 Boston that they have lived in Southie for four generations.

They filed a report with Boston Police after the incident.

"It was just a lot of hurt and sadness and a lot of grief afterward," said Doyle. "I hope whoever has it just returns it."