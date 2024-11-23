Harmony Montgomery

Family continues search for Harmony Montgomery's remains

It will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friends, family and volunteers are continuing their search for Harmony Montgomery's remains, this time gathering on Saturday and Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The search party is set to meet in Wolfe Park parking lot on 76-88 Harvell St.

It will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Prosecutors have said they believe the little girl was murdered by her father in December 2019, but her body has never been found.

Organizers are asking to be respectful to the family if you're looking to help.

More on Harmony Montgomery case

Harmony Montgomery Sep 30

‘I'm never gonna give up': Mother continues search for Harmony Montgomery

Harmony Montgomery Sep 13

DCYF ignored warning signs before Harmony Montgomery's death, mom's lawsuit says

Aug 4

Adam Montgomery moved from NH prison to out-of-state facility

This article tagged under:

Harmony Montgomery
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us