Family, Friends Remember Woman Killed in Apparent Lynn Murder-Suicide

Family and friends of a woman killed in what police believe to be a murder-suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, last week said she was going through a difficult separation.

The body of Yajaira Suárez, 31, and her partner, 46-year-old Jessie Mitchell, were found shot in the basement of their home on Mudge Street on Thursday, police have said.

Suárez was fighting for custody of her two children, family and friends told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Tuesday in an exclusive interview.

"My granddaughter was a person who didn't deserve to be killed this way," Eladia Faña said.

Shattered, Faña said her granddaughter was a young mother from a Dominican family who grew up in Lynn.

Suárez didn't get upset easily and always had a smile on her face, said Elis Rosario, a childhood friend. She remembered her friend as an enterprising woman, mother of two children and ex-Marine who tried to persevere in the middle of a difficult separation with Mitchell, who police believe shot her before killing himself.

One of Suárez' brothers found their bodies in the basement, relatives said. They said Mitchell had enough weapons to cause a massacre.

She had obtained a restraining order against Mitchell, family said.

Essex County prosecutors have been investigating the shooting along with state and local police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.