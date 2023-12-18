Family grieving after man critically injured by vehicle in East Boston dies

A man seriously injured by a commercial vehicle early Sunday morning in East Boston has died, police said, and his family was grieving.

Aristeo Ramirez's family said he was a 26-year-old from El Salvador. His wife, María Aguilar, tearfully said she didn't know how to tell their 3-year-old daughter that her father died.

Boston police confirmed Monday that the person, whom they didn't identify, had died, and that the vehicle had stayed on the scene.

The man's death was under investigation as of Monday morning.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

His mother, Candida Garcia, said that police hadn't given the family much information and that she hadn't been able to see her son's body.

Ramirez worked as a cook, according to his family. He was hit by the vehicle about 5:41 a.m. near the intersection of Chelsea and Curtis streets, police have said.