Family Honors Quincy Firefighter by Giving Back

For the Rizzi family, the Thanksgiving holiday starts with making a stop at all eight of the fire stations in Quincy, Massachusetts.

"When my father passed away we were thinking of a way we could keep his name going in the fire department," son John Rizzi said.

It’s a part of a family tradition that has gone on for 13 years.

"It’s very important and it’s great to spend time together and it’s like clockwork, too. We go from station to station to station," daughter Lynne O'Dea said."

Dropping off turkeys and thanksgiving meals for firefighters still on the clock in memory of their late father, Lt. Roy Rizzi, who died in 2009.

Rizzi spent nearly four decades as a firefighter in Quincy doing a job he loved. His family decided to do it on thanksgiving because it was one of his favorite holidays.

"He loved to get together with the whole family so it worked out good," Rizzi said.

What started out with 10 to 15 family members has now grown to at least 30. The youngest now just two weeks old.

"It’s great to see the kids together nowadays. It’s hard to get together and we don’t do it all the time so this is a really special tradition we have."

They're hoping that one day, even if they aren’t able to carry it on themselves, the younger generations will keep the tradition going to keep their father’s memory alive for years to come.

"I can't see anyone not doing it anymore because it’s become such a part of us and a part of the family," his daughter said. "It’s such a tribute to my dad, I don’t think it will ever end."