Family of ‘beloved' Mass. Boy Scout killed in NH boat accident releases statement

The family of a Boy Scout from Lexington, Massachusetts, who died in a boating accident Friday in New Hampshire has released a statement identifying him as Keoni Hubbard.

The 11-year-old was a member of Lexington's Boy Scout Troop 119, the family said Sunday. Their full statement reads:

Our hearts are forever broken by the loss of our Keoni. Beloved by his family and friends, Keoni’s spirit and empathy for others resonated with all who love and admire him. Keoni was simply the best – a selfless child who truly found joy in the happiness of others. Our family appreciates the support of the community and respectfully asks that you respect our privacy as we mourn the unimaginable loss of our beloved Keoni.

Keoni was on Manning Lake in Gilmanton, New Hampshire, when he was fatally injured in a boating accident. Officials haven't specified what happened in the accident, but New Hampshire State Police said it was one of three deaths on state waters reported Friday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The superintendent for Lexington Public Schools sent a message to the district's families Saturday to share the tragic news, saying a Clarke Middle School student was attending a summer camp in New Hampshire when he was involved in a fatal boating accident.

On Saturday, the Boy Scouts' Daniel Webster Council confirmed that a Scout had died in "a tragic accident."

"We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout's family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the group said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The superintendent for Lexington Public Schools sent a message to the district's families later Saturday to address the tragic news, saying the child is a Clarke Middle School student who was attending a summer camp when he was involved in the fatal boating accident.

Julie Hackett said the incident was reportedly witnessed by several other Clarke students attending the same summer camp, adding that details are still emerging as state police investigate.

Hackett said efforts are underway to support the student's family and the community, including making grief counseling available for Clarke students and staff. Details are to follow.

"Our hearts are with the victim’s family, as well as the Clarke school community and all those impacted by this tragic event," the superintendent wrote. "We are blessed to be part of a loving, caring community, and we come together in times of need. I know that you will continue to be there for one another, and you will keep all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

School officials and police have not identified the boy.