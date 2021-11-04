Local

Family of Boston Principal Injured in Student's Attack Gives Update on Condition

A 16-year-old female student was arrested on campus in connection to the assault, and Principal Patricia Lampron's family said, "She wants everyone to know that there is NO place for violence in our schools"

By Jake Levin and Monica Madeja

The family of a principal at a Boston high school who was seriously injured in an attack by a student Wednesday has given an update on her condition.

Patricia Lampron, principal of the Dr. William Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester, remains hospitalized following Wednesday's attack, according to her family, who said their primary concern is her health and safety.

"She will need time and support to recovery from her injuries," the family said.

Lampron and another unidentified staff member were attacked Wednesday at dismissal at the Henderson Upper Campus. A 16-year-old girl was arrested on scene and will appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery causing serious injury, and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee.

The school was closed on Thursday following the incident.

Lampron's family discussed her passion for the school, its students and the community, and said they expect an investigation into what happened so students and staff at Henderson will remain safe.

"She wants everyone to know that there is NO place for violence in our schools," the statement said.

