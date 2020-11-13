Family of Man Killed in Cambridge Park Still Seeking Answers After Nearly 2 Years

Nearly two years after a Massachusetts man was murdered, family members are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Paul Wilson, 60, of Cambridge, was found with multiple blunt force injuries to his head in Danehy Park on Jan. 2, 2019. Despite an exhaustive investigation, police still do not have a suspect.

"We want to know what happened to my brother," said Wilson's sister, Elizabeth Dobbins. "He was just going out for dinner."

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Wilson was walking through the park when someone attacked. He was found unresponsive along a paved path, lying beneath a street lamp.

As his family struggles for answers, they are now offering a $10,000 reward for clues that could help.

A heartbroken family is asking for answers a year after Paul Wilson was beaten to death in a Cambridge park.

"There are a number of things that are confounding about this incident," District Attorney Marian Ryan previously said.

To begin, Ryan said Wilson was 6'6" and weighed more than 200 lbs., which would have made him an unlikely target. Police also found that none of his personal belongings were missing, which ruled out robbery as a motive. Since the killing, they have reviewed surveillance footage from homes and businesses that did present some information. However, a year later, police hope witnesses or resident might be able to provide more.

"We are asking people to think hard," said Ryan. "It may be the critical piece that we are looking for."

Authorities say prior to the murder, Wilson regularly traveled to and from his job at IBM, where he worked as an engineer, by Blue Bike. On the day he died, he was seen leaving the Porter Square MBTA station on a bike to his home. He then parked it and proceeded to walk through the park.

Anyone with any information related to this incident to contact Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office at 781-897-6600.

The Cambridge Police can also be reached at 617-349-3300. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message.