Family of Missing Brockton Soldier Calls for Probe

Family members of Sgt. Elder Fernandes, a Fort Hood soldier who grew up in Brockton, Massachusetts are calling for a congressional investigation after he went missing a week ago, the family's attorney told the Boston Globe.

Police in Killeen, Texas, who are involved in the search, said Fernandes, 23, was reported missing on Aug. 17. Family members told police he was last seen or heard from Monday afternoon when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his home in Killeen. Army officials asked for the public’s help Friday in their search for Fernandes.

Fernandes’s mother and other family members traveled from Massachusetts to Texas to help look for him, the Globe reports, citing attorney Natalie Khawam. They were scheduled to meet with officials at Fort Hood on Sunday afternoon, according to the Globe.

Fernandes's disappearance comes after the deaths of three Fort Hood soldiers throughout the month of July. Fernandes was recently transferred to a different unit because he was the victim of "abusive sexual contact," according to U.S. Army officials.

The U.S. Army asked for help from public in the search last week.