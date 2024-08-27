Boston

Family of student who fell from window suing Northeastern University

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A family of a Northeastern University student who fell from a window last year is suing the school for more than $10 million.

In 2023, Sarah Cox was a junior at the university and member of the sorority Alpha Epsilon Phi, and according to court documents, she was at a sorority party in March when she fell from a second-floor window to the driveway below.

Cox's family says her injuries are catastrophic and she now requires constant care.

The lawsuit alleges the chapter was negligent and failed to keep the party controlled, and the property manager should've known the windows were so low that a person could've easily fallen out of them.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Northeastern University for a statement.

