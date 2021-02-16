Family Offers Update on Injured Mass. Teen Hockey Player

A Massachusetts high school hockey player who was seriously injured during a game last month is moving on to his next step toward recovery.
A.J. Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, will be transferred Tuesday to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Facility in Atlanta, Georgia.
The update Monday night posted to the AJ's Army Twitter page included a photo of Quetta in the hospital and a special thanks to the Massachusetts' doctors and nurses who have cared for him.
Quetta's family thanked the "AMAZING" team at Massachusetts General Hospital, saying they could not have gotten to this point without all of the hospital's support.
"Thank you to the Angels of MGH PICU!," Quetta's family said.
Quetta slammed head-first in the boards during a game against Pope Francis School in Springfield on Jan. 26.
Since then, there has been an outpouring of community support, including from the Boston Bruins. The team shared on Twitter Monday that the 50/50 raffle for Quetta had hit $300,000 -- the largest jackpot ever.