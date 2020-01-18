Local
Family-Owned Newton Clothing Store to Donate Suits, Coats to Veterans

Mosher's Men's Store is celebrating its 99th year in business

By Cassy Arsenault and Alec Greaney

A third-generation, family-owned tailor in Newton found a perfect way to give back around the holidays.

Mosher's Men's Store, which is celebrating its 99th year in business selling tailored suits, is donating a selection of warm coats, suits, belts and ties to the Veteran's Association, aiming to help veterans who may be searching for jobs.

"[We're] putting some of these guys into new threads and making them look better and making their life better," Dana Mosher said.

Mosher had been reflecting on the store's longevity in a loyal community around the end of last year, when his daughter, Paige, gave him the idea.

"Around the holidays I was thinking of ways my family could give back—then we thought of the veterans and that it was a good way to show our appreciation for their service," Mosher said.

The store plans to deliver the clothes to the Veterans Association within the next few days.

