Family-run restaurant and pub south of Boston being sold, to reopen as two new restaurants

The people behind a drinking spot and an adjacent restaurant in the southern suburbs of Boston are selling both places.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, McGuiggan's Pub and The Patio at McGuiggan's in Whitman are being sold, with a Facebook post saying the following:

It is with very mixed emotions that we announce our decision to sell McGuiggan's Pub and The Patio at McGuiggan's. A lot of thought and consideration went into making this difficult decision. After almost 15 years in business, our family feels that the timing is right for us to start our next adventures- which include the start of a new family and retirement....McGuiggan's Pub and The Patio at McGuiggan's will continue to be in operation into October (final date tbd), when the change of ownership will begin its smooth transition. At that time, the restaurants will close for a very short amount of time and will reopen as two new restaurants. We are pleased to share that the new owners plan to keep on as many members of the current staff that wish to be part of the new restaurants!.... The new owners are established restaurateurs, and we believe that their vision for the restaurants will be an exciting and successful endeavor for Whitman.

The post does mention that gift cards for either place will be honored for up to a year after the new restaurants open.

