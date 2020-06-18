Family Wants 2010 Death of DJ Henry at Hands of Police to Be Reinvestigated

As calls for change continue across the country when it comes to unarmed Black men shot by police, a Massachusetts family is pushing to have a loved one's case reopened.

Danroy "DJ" Henry, a 20-year-old Easton native, was shot and killed by a white police officer in Pleasantville, New York, back in 2010. The family received a settlement and an apology from the town, but the former police officer who shot the Pace University junior was never criminally charged.

Aaron Hess was cleared by a local grand jury, and Henry's family wants that to change.

NBC10 Boston spoke with Henry's youngest sister, who has made it her mission to fight for justice for her brother. Amber Henry said the recent death of George Floyd in Minnesota has only made her more motivated.

"I'm angry because this keeps happening," Henry said. "I want to see my brother's case reopened, and I want to see Aaron Hess prosecuted for murder."

Henry launched a website demanding New York officials re-examine the death of her brother, and she is sharing his story at protests. She believes the recent momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement will get people to listen.

"I want my brother to get the justice he deserves, and for us to get a little bit of that peace that we've been longing for the past 10 years," Henry said.

A spokesperson for the Westchester County District Attorney's Office told NBC10 Boston there are currently no plans to reopen the case and it would only be reopened if new evidence is discovered.

"There's enough evidence for me," Henry said. "And it's time. It was time 10 years ago and it is really time now."