Famous Vt. Chocolate Company Recalling Products Distributed Across US

Lake Champlain Chocolates is recalling milk chocolate products due to possible foreign objects, the company announced Friday. The famous Vermont business urged customers to discard all potentially affected products currently on the market from July 2020 through January 2021.

The affected products were distributed to retailers across all 50 states and in the company's three Vermont retail stores.

The voluntary recall was issued after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product, the company said. To date, no consumers have reported adverse health effects due to this contamination.

Lake Champlain Chocolates is issuing a voluntary recall for a select number of milk chocolate products, due to potential foreign object contamination. For more information and a list of the affected lot codes, please visit our website: https://t.co/uzS7LU53eA pic.twitter.com/tKmSlx1RtI — LCChocolates (@LCChocolates) January 16, 2021

After an initial investigation and out of an abundance of caution, the company said it decided to recall all potentially affected products from a determined best-by-date range for potential foreign objects.

There are a number of affected products, including multiple flavors of the company's five star bar, and these could have been included in assortments for gift baskets, including Christmas selections, according to the business' website.

Click here for a full list of affected products and more details on the recall.

Lake Champlain Chocolates emphasizes that no other products or batch codes were affected.

Anyone with additional questions or concerns can email the company at info@lakechamplainchocolates.com or call their customer service line at 1-800-465-5909.

The company says it is committed to quality products and consumer safety and is taking aggressive action to prevent the need for any future recalls of its products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been notified of the recall.