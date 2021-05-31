Local

Fan Accused of Assaulting Officer at TD Garden During Celtics Game

Police say 35-year-old William Leite, of North Oxford, threatened to fight several other fans and was causing a disturbance in the stands during the game

A Massachusetts man is under arrest after reportedly assaulting a police officer at TD Garden during Sunday night's Celtics playoff game.

Police say 35-year-old William Leite, of North Oxford, threatened to fight several other fans and was causing a disturbance in the stands during the game.

According to police, Leite refused to leave when a responding officer tried to escort him out of the Garden. Police say Leite ran from the officer, and when the officer caught up with him, he became combative.

Leite was arrested and faces multiple charges including trespassing, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court.

