Far From Prime! Doorbell Camera Captures Amazon Driver's Angry Outburst

A Massachusetts woman is shaken by what she saw from an Amazon delivery driver dropping off a few packages at her Roslindale home last weekend.

Liz Murray's home security camera captured it all on Sunday, as the Amazon driver repeatedly kicked a box before giving it one last whack.

"I kind of was in shock this was actually happening," Murray said.

But the driver was not done. He turned to Murray's camera and raised his middle finger on both hands. The driver then returned to his truck, grabbed another package and hurled it -- like a Tom Brady touchdown strike -- directly at the camera.

Murray was inside her home at the time, watching it all live on her phone.

When asked what she was thinking, Murray replied, "That he is obviously having a really bad day, I wasn't sure what to think."

"I kind of felt bad for the guy because clearly he was struggling with something, but then, I was like, what the heck did I do to you?'" she added.

Murray says nothing was actually damaged inside the Amazon packages, but she is glad to have her security camera, knowing that you never really do know exactly what is going on -- even just outside your home.

"My first reaction was 'Thank God' my children were inside, because I would have hoped that wouldn't have happened if I was there," she said.

Amazon responded to the incident in a statement, telling NBC10 Boston, "This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages. We’re investigating and will take appropriate action if needed.”

Murray is still processing the kick, the throw and the middle finger that all happened right at her front door.

"I am an empathetic person," she said, "and I really felt for the man more than anything that he clearly was going through something and just having a really bad day."