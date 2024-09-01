Vermont

Farmers in 6 Vermont counties affected by flooding can apply for emergency loans

Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Chittenden, Lamoille and Washington counties were recognized by the declaration.

By The Associated Press

Julian Leshay Guadalupe/The Flint Journal via AP

Farmers in six Vermont counties can now apply for emergency loans granted by a federal disaster declaration in response to heavy rain and flooding in July.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack approved Gov. Phil Scott's request on Thursday.

"Alongside many of their neighbors, our farmers have been greatly impacted by the floods this summer, threatening their livelihoods and our food system,” Scott said in a statement.

A state survey showed that over 3,000 acres of farmland and 89 farms sustained nearly $5 million in damage and other impacts this summer. It followed a widespread frost and weather event in 2023 that also led to a disaster declaration for farmers.

