Fast-spreading fire damages two homes in Providence, displacing 8 people

The cause remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

A large fire damaged two homes in Providence, Rhode Island, on Tuesday night, displacing eight people.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday in a home on Indiana Street. The blaze spread to a home next door before firefighters were able to bring it under control.

Neighbors said they saw the families escaping from the home.

"I came outside just to go to the store and out of nowhere I see this lady with a baby in her hands and she's running out in the middle of the street and the neighbor came out with a water hose," neighbor Joel Vasequez told WJAR. "I grab it and just start spraying it wherever I see fire. And I tried to get close, but all the smoke was way too thick. I tried to step back and everyone's just yelling 'Step back, step back!' And the whole house was melting like it was raining."

The two adults and two children in each home escaped unharmed, but fire officials said the homes were left uninhabitable.

Firefighters were twice ordered out of the buildings due to the intensity of the blaze.

Residents were asked to avoid Indiana Street and Allens Avenue on Tuesday night as crews battled the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

