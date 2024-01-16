Wrentham

Fatal crash closes part of Route 1 in Wrentham

Route 1 is closed between Madison and Thurston Streets

By Thea DiGiammerino

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has closed part of Route 1 in Wrentham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police Chief Bill McGrath confirmed the fatal crash on Route 1 between Madison and Thurston Streets. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

Wrentham
