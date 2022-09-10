Fatal Crash in Boxboro Under Investigation

State police are investigating the death of a man in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Boxboro, Massachusetts Friday afternoon.

According to police, a car driven by 60-year-old Steven Michaud, of Tewksbury, veered off the road on the northbound side of 495 and into trees in the median.

Authorities first responded to the scene around 4:35 p.m. Friday, officials said, when Michaud was transported by helicopter to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police, including its collision analysis and reconstruction section.