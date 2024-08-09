Fatal crash on Sagamore Bridge causing closures

Part of Route 6 is closed after a fatal crash on the Sagamore Bridge, one of the main connectors to Cape Cod, authorities said Friday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed a closure on Route 6 eastbound in Bourne due to the crash. Traffic is being diverted.

In #Bourne, Route 6 EB closed before Sagamore Bridge due to crash. Traffic being diverted along Route 6 Scenic Highway. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 9, 2024

Massachusetts State Police said the crash is fatal. Further details were not immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Sagamore Bridge carries Route 6 across the Cape Cod Canal, connecting the Cape with the rest of the state

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.