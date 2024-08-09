Cape Cod

Fatal crash on Sagamore Bridge causing closures

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed a closure on Route 6 eastbound in Bourne due to the crash

Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Part of Route 6 is closed after a fatal crash on the Sagamore Bridge, one of the main connectors to Cape Cod, authorities said Friday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed a closure on Route 6 eastbound in Bourne due to the crash. Traffic is being diverted.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash is fatal. Further details were not immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Sagamore Bridge carries Route 6 across the Cape Cod Canal, connecting the Cape with the rest of the state

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Cape Cod
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us