Fatal fire under investigation in Maine, home a total loss

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Auburn, Maine.

The Fire Marshal's Office said their investigators were called to a residential fire on Washington Street in Auburn around 2:30 a.m. Monday. During their investigation, they said human remains were located.

The remains have been transported to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta for positive identification, but investigators said they believe it to be 60-year-old Steven Berry, who lived alone at the residence.

A photo of the scene released by the Fire Marshal's Office shows only the foundation and several pieces of the wall remain.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined due to the extent of the damage.