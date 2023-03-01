Local

Brockton

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Under Investigation in Brockton

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A crash in Brockton, Massachusetts, that involved a pedestrian ended with a fatality, according to police in the city.

The Brockton Police Department, alongside Massachusetts State Police, has launched an investigation into the crash, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on North Quincy Street, authorities said.

Police said that additional information would need to come from the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. More details have not been released, and NBC10 Boston has reached out to the DA's office for an update.

More Brockton News

Brockton 20 hours ago

28-Year-Old Woman Wounded During Shooting in Brockton, Police Say

Brockton Feb 27

Man, 33, Killed in Shooting in Brockton, Authorities Say

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us