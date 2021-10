Law enforcement officials are investigating a fatal shooting in Everett on Friday night.

The Middlesex County DA's office said that a 20-year-old male was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Second and Revere streets in Everett around 8 p.m. Friday.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Whidden Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.