Fatal shooting in New Bedford under investigation

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A fatal shooting occurred early Sunday morning in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Information is extremely limited but the Bristol County District Attorney's office confirms an investigation is underway, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports. The incident occurred at Harmony House nearby the epicenter of the city's beloved Feast of the Blessed Sacrament,

Parade security made consistent rounds to ensure the safety of attendees, according to WJAR.

There was no word on the victim, or a possible suspect. No other information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

