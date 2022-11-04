Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized

A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say.

The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized.

Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire, News Center Maine reported. He was living at home with his parents.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

His father, 78-year-old Charles Daly, was one of those hospitalized but has since died from his injuries, officials confirmed Thursday. He had been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital due to the severity of his burns.

Eric Daly's wife remains hospitalized at Maine Medical Center, where she is reportedly recovering from smoke inhalation.

A total of five adults were living at the residence.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, as officials said it appears to have started in or near the furnace.

"It all just happened really fast," said Steven Barker, a resident of the home who managed to escape the fire. "You know, one minute it was just a couple of flames up on the wall then the next minute the entire house caught on fire."

The American Red Cross is working with the displaced residetns to help them find temporary housing.

Four or five dogs were also killed in the fire, Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout said, while four other dogs and a cat were rescued.