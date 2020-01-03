Local
fatal crash

Father Dies After Crash That Claimed Son’s Life in Maine

Police said icy road conditions played a role in the three-vehicle crash in Standish

three car crash standish maine
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

A crash that killed an 8-year-old Maine boy has now claimed the life of his father, while his mother remains hospitalized.

Officials say 51-year-old Vincent Oates, of Standish, died Thursday night at Maine Medical Center in Portland. His son, Owen, died in the crash on Dec. 28 in Standish.

The boy's mother and the operator of another vehicle remain hospitalized.

Police said icy road conditions played a role in the three-vehicle crash.

