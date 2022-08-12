Father Killed in Maine Fire; Wife, 2 Kids Escape

A father was killed in a fire in Maine early Friday morning, but his wife and their two children were able to escape.

Investigators from the state Fire Marshal's Office responded to a house fire on Moe's Cove Road in Industry around 2 a.m.

A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages 6 and 10, were able to make it out safely after waking to the sounds of a smoke alarm. The father, however, did not make it out.

Officials said he is believed to be 46-year-old Ryan Hallman, who lived in the house with his wife and two kids. His body has been taken to a local funeral home where it will be examined by the state medical examiner's office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said there is no evidence of foul play.

Industry, Maine, is a town of about 800 people located in Franklin County in the central part of the state.