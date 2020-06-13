Father Livestreams Police Chase With 5 Kids in Van

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase and live-streaming the incident on social media while five children were inside the car.

Police in Haverhill, Massachusetts notified New Hampshire authorities to be on the look out for a minivan after receiving a report that a woman was thrown from the car.

A Rockingham County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the van headed north on Route 125 and attempted to stop the car, but the driver continued.

Havehill Police warned authorities that the driver, 29-year-old Alpalus Slyman, of Dorchester, was live-streaming the incident on social media. Five children, ages 13, 5, 2, 1 year old and 8-months-old were also in the car, "in distress and needing help," according to police.

Police said Slyman got off Route 101 at Exit 12, hit another car, and drove on into North Hampton, where his minivan was boxed in by sheriff’s vehicles. At that point, Slyman crashed into a cruiser and struck a tree shortly after 12p.m.

Slyman was arrested at the scene and the children were reunited with their mother at the scene. No one was hurt in the incident.

Slyman faces three counts of felony reckless conduct, conduct after an accident, and disobeying an officer. He was arraigned by video at Rockingham Superior Court on Friday.