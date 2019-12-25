Local
drug charge arrest

Father, Son From Rhode Island Face Drug Charges

Fentanyl, Xanax, cocaine, marijuana plants and more were all found in their Warwick home

By Associate Press

By Associate Press

Mugshots of John Ferreira (left) and Tyler Ferreira (right).
Rhode Island State Police

Mugshots of John Ferreira (left) and Tyler Ferreira (right).

" data-ellipsis="false">

A father and son from Rhode Island are facing numerous drug charges after police say they found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, anabolic steroids and equipment used in the manufacture and distribution of drugs during a search of their home.

John Ferreira, 61, and Tyler Ferreira, 24, both of Warwick, were freed on bond following initial court appearances, state police said Monday. They did not enter pleas. They are both due back in court in March.

The state's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force discovered an electric pill-pressing machine at their home along with blue pills containing fentanyl, more than 100 marijuana plants, cocaine, anabolic steroids, Xanax pills, and approximately $10,000 in cash, police said.

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

barry ricci 1 hour ago

RI Schools Mourn Supt. Barry Ricci

opioid crisis Dec 23

16 Arrested in Major Mass.-RI Fentanyl Drug Ring Bust

John Ferreira was referred to the public defender's office. A message was left with Tyler Ferreira's attorney.

This article tagged under:

drug charge arrestRhode IslandSonfatherjohn ferreira
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us