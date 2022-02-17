Local

‘Heartbroken' Father Speaks After Teenage Son's Death in Quincy Shooting

Nathan Paul played football, basketball and wrestled at Weymouth High School

Quincy police are still searching for the shooter in the death of Nathan Paul, a 17-year-old student at Weymouth High School, as the teen’s father is opening up about his son.

“I’ve been feeling heartbroken. I’ve been feeling stress. I’ve been feeling like my system dropped,” said Gregory Paul, the boy’s father. “Like if someone came and cut my hand off with a knife, I wouldn’t feel any pain.”

Nathan Paul played football, basketball and wrestled at Weymouth High. His life was cut short on Tuesday, when police say the teen was shot while inside an SUV near the Germantown Housing Development in Quincy.

That SUV had crashed into a minivan near the shooting scene.

Weymouth Public Schools said in a statement that they are “incredibly saddened” to learn of the death of one of their students.

“Moments like these are difficult to process for students, as well as staff and parents…” the district said. “Our hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Quincy police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting, but said a witness reported seeing multiple people running away from the scene. 

Anyone who may have seen something out of the ordinary around the time of the shooting, or has firsthand knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Quincy Police Department or Norfolk District County police detectives.

