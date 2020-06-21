Father's Day Rally for Solidarity in Roxbury

Hundreds of protesters are expected in Roxbury’s Nubian Square Sunday morning for a Father’s Day Protest and Rally.

The rally comes amid three weeks of protests across the nation after the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Sunday’s demonstration will call attention to police brutality and racial justice to better the community.

The lineup includes prayer, guest speakers and a march to Malcolm X Park.

The event will end with an eight minute and 46 second moment of silence for victims of police brutality. It is also the amount of time when a former Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck before he died.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 10 am.

Another protest is expected for later Sunday afternoon. The Boston speakout and march will begin at 4 p.m. at Franklin Park in Boston.