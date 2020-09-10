Local

Fauci Says US Needs to ‘Hunker Down' for Fall and Winter

The country is still closing in on 200,000 deaths from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump administration officials are set to defend the federal government's response to the coronavirus crisis at the hearing hosted by a House panel calling for a national plan to contain the virus.
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

As the United States heads into flu season, Americans can't let up in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

Although the number of new daily cases of coronavirus in the U.S. has slowly been declining over the last two weeks, the country is still closing in on 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 6 million confirmed infections.

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci says he expects the U.S. to have one or more successful vaccine candidates.

“We need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter, because it’s not going to be easy,” Fauci said during a panel of doctors from Harvard Medical School.

