Faulkner Hospital Protest Moves Healthcare Wage Battle Beyond Nurses

Hospitals continue to say they're in a financial crisis, but staff at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain say there's another financial crisis going on: one in the workforce.
Most major Massachusetts health systems, including Faulker's owner, Mass General Brigham, reported operating losses in 2022. A main cause of the financial problems, according to the hospitals, is having to pay higher salaries.
