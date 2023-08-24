Here's what the FBI is saying about their mysterious search of a Newton home on Wednesday

FBI agents in protective gear were seen removing boxes from a home in Newton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, unnerving residents in the typically quiet neighborhood.

The agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that it was conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at an address on Fairfield Street in Newtonville, not far from Newton North High School.

The street was cordoned off and there was a major FBI presence in the area until about 5 p.m. Multiple FBI agents could be seen walking in and out of the home, carrying boxes, wearing protective gear and working under a white tent outside the home.

There was someone inside the home, but they declined to speak with NBC10 Boston.

Neighbors said they were told by agents that there is no concern to the public. They said the people who live in the home generally keep a low profile.

"It seems like it's more of a white collar crime or non-violent crime, so I'm not concerned about a criminal living in the neighborhood," said Roger Lehrberg, who lives nearby.

Still, some residents were concerned about the FBI's presence, especially after three people were found dead in their home about a mile away just over a month ago.

"With the tents and the dogs and the hovering helicopter, you know, that's a lot," neighbor Lana Bornstein said. "It's just unnerving to see so much activity without knowing what's going on."

"We were very nervous given the recent murder that happened in Newton," Lehrberg added.

No further details were released by authorities.