FBI Offers $20K Reward in Hunt for Man Suspected of Killing His Girlfriend in 1981

Forty years after the fatal shooting of a woman on Massachusetts Route 123, the man suspected of killing her has yet to be caught, and the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information about where he is.

Robin Shea was shot in the chest by her boyfriend, Andrew Peter Dabbs, as they drove on the highway through Norton on Oct. 10, 1981, according to the FBI. While Shea's body was found by a driver, Dabbs was never caught.

Dabbs was indicted on a murder charge in Massachusetts and state and federal warrants were issued for his arrest -- he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, the FBI said.

The auto mechanic would be 78 now and had an address in Derry, New Hampshire, at the time. He also has ties to Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, New York and Pennsylvania, according to the FBI.

"Someone out there knows where Andrew Dabbs is, and we're asking you to contact us. We are in the final stages of this investigation and we're doing everything we can bring him to justice and provide some much-needed closure to Robin's family," said Joseph Bonavolonta, the top FBI agent in Boston, in a statement.

Joyce Carter, Shea's sister, said in the statement, "Maybe he's dead, and if he is, I would love to know that, I would love to know more of that detail, and if he isn't dead, if he's alive, he needs to pay for what he did."

The FBI released a wanted poster with a rendition of what Dabbs may look like now. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or to visit tips.fbi.gov. The reward will go to information that leads to Dabbs' location, arrest and prosecution, the FBI said.